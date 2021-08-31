checkAd

DigiMax Funds SPC Has Been Confirmed by Cayman Islands Monetary Authority

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021   

CRYPTOCURRENCY HEDGE FUND NOW OPEN TO SUBSCRIBERS

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") to operate one or more segregated funds domiciled in the Cayman Islands under registration number 1900360 (the "Fund").

As originally announced on April 19, 2021, the Fund will provide a fully systematic long/short active investment into a basket of cryptocurrencies capitalizing on crypto volatility and powered by proprietary trading algorithms. The Fund will, on a simultaneous basis with its subscribers, utilize the CryptoHawk prediction engine, to continuously spot relevant patterns, make decisions and generate accurate price trend change predictions. With this Fund, DigiMax aims to offer alternative investments to high net-worth individuals, institutions, and family offices in a bid to allow such investors to protect their investment portfolios from market volatility, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments and direction.

The fund is open to investors from around the world but it may not be marketed in some jurisdictions including the United States. Minimum investment size into the Fund is US$100,000.

The fund is served by a group of first-class, highly experienced third-party service providers that includes:

Investment Manager: Seneca House Fund Management
Administrator: Sudrania Fund Services Corp.
Auditors: KPMG
Legal Counsel: Forbes Hare Pte. Ltd.
Custodian: SFOX Inc.
Prime Broker: SFOX International Ltd.
Depository Bank: DMS Bank & Trust Ltd.
