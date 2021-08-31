DigiMax Funds SPC Has Been Confirmed by Cayman Islands Monetary Authority

CRYPTOCURRENCY HEDGE FUND NOW OPEN TO SUBSCRIBERSTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") to operate one or more segregated funds domiciled in the Cayman Islands under registration number 1900360 (the "Fund").

As originally announced on April 19, 2021, the Fund will provide a fully systematic long/short active investment into a basket of cryptocurrencies capitalizing on crypto volatility and powered by proprietary trading algorithms. The Fund will, on a simultaneous basis with its subscribers, utilize the CryptoHawk prediction engine, to continuously spot relevant patterns, make decisions and generate accurate price trend change predictions. With this Fund, DigiMax aims to offer alternative investments to high net-worth individuals, institutions, and family offices in a bid to allow such investors to protect their investment portfolios from market volatility, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments and direction.