ASGN Incorporated to Hold Virtual Investor & Analyst Day

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) today announced that the Company will host a virtual Investor & Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Ted Hanson, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with additional members from ASGN’s senior management team will provide presentations and offer an in-depth review of the Company’s strategic vision, market opportunities and long-term outlook.

A live webcast of the presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude around noon. The event registration link along with supporting materials will be accessible on the Investor & Analyst Day page of the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website following the event.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN's mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

