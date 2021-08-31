checkAd

Zoom Selects Seagate's Lyve Cloud

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, reached an agreement with Zoom that will soon enable the video conferencing company’s customers to use Seagate Lyve Cloud to store meeting recordings.

When Zoom’s customers record their meetings, they will have the option to save these media files on Seagate’s S3 storage-as-a-service (STaaS) platform.

Seagate’s always-on edge-to-cloud mass-storage Lyve Cloud is designed to overcome common storage challenges—unpredictable costs and complexity of storing, moving, and activating data at scale.

“Our customers expect secure storage and frictionless sharing of their meeting recordings,” said Velchamy Sankarlingham, president of product and engineering for Zoom. “Given the scale of meetings we enable and the variety of customer needs, we need cloud storage that delivers best-in-class TCO. We are adding Lyve Cloud support because it delivers those benefits.”

“We made cloud economics simple and predictable regardless of the high volume of meetings recorded or the number of times viewed,” said Seagate’s Ravi Naik, executive vice president of storage services and chief information officer. “Lyve Cloud charges no API fees and egress fees, and our always-on storage means Zoom users can view their recordings when they need to.”

The multiyear deal between Seagate and Zoom is for a Silicon Valley cloud location, with other options on the horizon.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered mass-data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

2021 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, Lyve Cloud, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. Lyve Cloud is a trademark or registered trademark of Seagate Technology LLC or one of its affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries.

