Spok Expands Its Commitment to Enterprise-wide Communication with Enhanced Capabilities and a New Device

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communication and collaboration announces its newest version of Spok Go and introduces the ReadyCall Text pager. Both are recent additions to Spok solutions that have helped improve care team collaboration and communication at more than 2,200 hospitals worldwide, including all 30 of the U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

“Our goal has always been to build and continually enhance communication solutions that can help save lives and eliminate the barriers to effective communication facing healthcare systems today,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We are laser-focused on providing solutions that extend across the whole organization—not just for a few select departments.”

The latest enhancements to Spok Go include integration options with Spok contact center consoles, powerful laboratory and radiology test results capabilities, and expanded functionality for all hospital staff who use pagers. The company is also releasing a new, HIPAA-compliant waiting room pager to improve communications with patients and families.

These new enhancements further the company’s commitment to enterprise-wide communications for everyone across the hospital or health system, regardless of device or role. The Spok Go improvements allow hospitals and health care systems to:

Integrate with Spok on-premise contact center consoles, allowing hospitals to interweave new technology while maintaining their existing systems.

Integrate with Spok Go for secure messaging and alerting – using the current Spok console directory as the source of truth for staff contact details, preferences, and schedules

Operators can message on-call team members directly from the console

Extends the value of the contact center, which is often the heart of critical communications, by providing the ability to quickly message and connect care teams

With the contact center being the core of many hospital interactions, these enhancements give hospitals and health systems greater ability to rely on one communication platform.