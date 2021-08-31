checkAd

Xilinx and Motovis Introduce Complete Hardware and Software Solution to Further Automotive Forward Camera Innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, and Motovis, a provider of embedded AI autonomous driving, announced today that the two companies are collaborating on a solution that pairs the Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq system-on-chip (SoC) platform and Motovis’ convolutional neural network (CNN) IP to the automotive market, specifically for forward camera systems’ vehicle perception and control. The solution builds upon Xilinx’s corporate initiative to provide customers with robust platforms to enhance and speed development.

Forward camera systems are a critical element of advanced driver-assistance systems because they provide the advanced sensing capabilities required for safety-critical functions, including lane-keeping assistance (LKA), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and adaptive cruise control (ACC). The solution, which is available now, supports a range of parameters necessary for the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) 2022 requirements by utilizing convolutional neural networks to achieve a cost-effective combination of low-latency image processing, flexibility and scalability.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Xilinx!
Short
Basispreis 164,98€
Hebel 14,28
Ask 1,07
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 144,97€
Hebel 13,79
Ask 0,78
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“This collaboration is a significant milestone for the forward camera market, as it will allow automotive OEMs to innovate faster,” said Ian Riches, vice president for the Global Automotive Practice at Strategy Analytics. “The forward camera market has tremendous growth opportunity, where we anticipate almost 20 percent year-on-year volume growth over 2020 to 2025. Together, Xilinx and Motovis are delivering a highly optimized hardware and software solution that will greatly serve the needs of automotive OEMs, especially as new standards emerge and requirements continue to grow.”

The forward camera solution scales across the 28nm and 16nm XA Zynq SoC families using Motovis’ CNN IP, a unique combination of optimized hardware and software partitioning capabilities with customizable CNN-specific engines that host Motovis’ deep learning networks – resulting in a cost-effective offering at different performance levels and price points. The solution supports image resolutions up to eight megapixels. For the first time, OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers can now layer their own feature algorithms on top of Motovis’ perception stack to differentiate and future-proof their designs.

Seite 1 von 2
Xilinx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xilinx and Motovis Introduce Complete Hardware and Software Solution to Further Automotive Forward Camera Innovation Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, and Motovis, a provider of embedded AI autonomous driving, announced today that the two companies are collaborating on a solution that pairs the Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung verhilft Nasdaq und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 und S&P mit Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 mit Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte