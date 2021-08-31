Xilinx and Motovis Introduce Complete Hardware and Software Solution to Further Automotive Forward Camera Innovation

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, and Motovis, a provider of embedded AI autonomous driving, announced today that the two companies are collaborating on a solution that pairs the Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq system-on-chip (SoC) platform and Motovis’ convolutional neural network (CNN) IP to the automotive market, specifically for forward camera systems’ vehicle perception and control. The solution builds upon Xilinx’s corporate initiative to provide customers with robust platforms to enhance and speed development.

Forward camera systems are a critical element of advanced driver-assistance systems because they provide the advanced sensing capabilities required for safety-critical functions, including lane-keeping assistance (LKA), automatic emergency braking (AEB), and adaptive cruise control (ACC). The solution, which is available now, supports a range of parameters necessary for the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) 2022 requirements by utilizing convolutional neural networks to achieve a cost-effective combination of low-latency image processing, flexibility and scalability.