Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced that management will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Technology Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:10pm PT

Piper Global Technology Conference

Presentation: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:00am PT

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:30am PT

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.