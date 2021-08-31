SRAX to Host the 2021 Sequire EdTech Virtual Conference on September 13th, 2021

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced it will host the first-ever Sequire EdTech Conference, a one-day investor event featuring prominent virtual work and remote learning companies.

Amesite is the premium sponsor for this conference. In addition to the 10+ edtech companies, this year’s conference features many influential speakers in the space. They will be announced shortly.

“Edtech has changed forever, and corporations have quickly changed the way they are training their employees. There is a great group of companies that are transforming this sector, many of which we have the pleasure of hosting at this event. We look forward to having you join us,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About Amesite

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced AI-driven, online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005408/en/