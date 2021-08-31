Amwell Closes Acquisitions of SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health

“Amwell’s strategic intent is to deliver the industry’s most robust digital care enablement platform – one that is supported with a vast clinical network, highly intelligent and interactive technology, and one that will position health systems and health plans to lead healthcare toward a future of improved care access and delivery that blends in-person, virtual and digital experiences,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. “Having closed these transactions, we are executing on our plans to drive high-margin growth through increased utilization of our Converge platform, the development of new digital care workflows and programs, and with the strategic expansion of our global footprint.”

Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) today announced that it has closed its acquisitions of SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health . By adding the proven longitudinal care and behavioral healthcare capabilities of these two companies to its digital care enablement platform, Amwell is positioned to introduce game changing technology that will advance the reach and impact of care teams around the globe and will strengthen the cohesion between physical, automated and virtual care.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

