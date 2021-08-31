checkAd

Optimi Health Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that William (Bill) J. Ciprick has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective as of September 7, 2021.

Mr. Ciprick brings over 30 years of global experience across a wide array of industries in multifunctional organizations ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to small and medium-sized Canadian businesses. Throughout his career, he has developed a broad set of skills with a focus on growth strategies, sales, marketing, organizational development, mergers, acquisitions, and turnarounds. He recently served as Senior Vice President at BDC Advisory Services. In this role he was responsible for leading BDC’s High-Impact Firm team, as well as the successful execution of related programs. Previously, Mr. Ciprick was President and Executive Consultant with ATG Consulting, focusing on conducting organizational assessments and redesigns, and on developing and supporting the development and implementation of strategic plans. In one mandate, he stepped in as Acting Executive Vice President of Operations for a mid-sized firm specializing in roofing and building envelope products, driving a significant increase in profitability and overseeing the disposal of assets to help recapitalize the company. Prior to ATG, Mr. Ciprick was Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for SMART Technologies, where he developed and deployed the first strategic planning process and delivered the largest acquisition in the company’s history. He also spent more than 16 years at Procter & Gamble, holding management positions including Senior Vice President, Sales for the P&G North America Beauty division. Mr. Ciprick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of British Columbia.

In agreeing to join Optimi as its Chief Executive Officer, Bill Ciprick commented, “I am delighted and excited by the Optimi opportunity. The Company is rapidly moving beyond their initial start-up and build-out into commercialization of functional mushroom products concurrent with their advanced research and studies aimed at the increasingly important mental health & wellness field. The commitment the entire Optimi team brings to achieving the highest industry standards for the scientific investigation and development of an all-natural mushroom product platform is in my opinion second-to-none, and represents an attractive business proposition. I have found the business to be structurally sound and ready to grow – which is a testament to their initial start-up approach. I look forward to helping build Optimi into a sector-leading commercial enterprise.”

