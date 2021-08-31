checkAd

Calling all new and emerging Black content creators $400,000 in funding available for projects in British Columbia & Alberta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

TELUS STORYHIVE in partnership with the BLACK SCREEN OFFICE announces its first-ever Black Creators Edition to offer funding to support the next generation of content creators

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS STORYHIVE is launching its inaugural Black Creators Edition in partnership with the Black Screen Office (BSO). STORYHIVE is a program funded through TELUS that helps amplify local stories and voices through funding, customized training, mentorship and distribution for Western Canadian creators. Grants of $20,000 will be provided to 20 content creators from across British Columbia and Alberta to help empower the next generation of Black creators.

“Celebrating and amplifying Canadian-created content that is locally reflective and relevant is at the core of TELUS STORYHIVE’s mission,” says Cameron Zinger, Director of TELUS STORYHIVE. “We look forward to honouring, spotlighting and amplifying the voices, stories, and lived experiences of Black creators and their communities through this edition.”

Interested creators are invited to pitch a locally reflective original idea for a short documentary, web pilot series or digital short for the opportunity to receive a grant. Online applications are open September 1 to October 6, 2021.

In addition to the funding, successful creators will receive customized career training, filmmaking mentorship, and distribution of their projects on select TELUS platforms. No previous experience in film production or other creative endeavours is required to submit an application.

“The Black Screen Office is thrilled to be working in partnership with TELUS STORYHIVE to create this unique opportunity for Black content to be made and seen,” says Joan Jenkinson, Executive Director of the Black Screen Office. “BSO believes there are no limits to what Black Canadians can accomplish in the screen industries and The Black Creators’ Edition is the perfect opportunity to showcase this talent.”

A diverse selection of committee members from the Black community will review all projects and ultimately select which projects receive funding. A number of factors are considered, including but not limited to the submitted application, the impact of the award on the creator, and the importance of the story to the creator’s community of residence.

Since 2013, TELUS STORYHIVE has supported more than 512 projects and 18,280 creators by awarding $11 million in funding in addition to mentorship, training and distribution. This year’s Black Creators Edition continues the STORYHIVE legacy by providing even more creators a unique storytelling opportunity to develop creative fiction and nonfiction projects that reflect and celebrate B.C. and Alberta’s diverse cultures, communities and histories.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calling all new and emerging Black content creators $400,000 in funding available for projects in British Columbia & Alberta TELUS STORYHIVE in partnership with the BLACK SCREEN OFFICE announces its first-ever Black Creators Edition to offer funding to support the next generation of content creatorsVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TELUS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...