VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS STORYHIVE is launching its inaugural Black Creators Edition in partnership with the Black Screen Office (BSO). STORYHIVE is a program funded through TELUS that helps amplify local stories and voices through funding, customized training, mentorship and distribution for Western Canadian creators. Grants of $20,000 will be provided to 20 content creators from across British Columbia and Alberta to help empower the next generation of Black creators.

TELUS STORYHIVE in partnership with the BLACK SCREEN OFFICE announces its first-ever Black Creators Edition to offer funding to support the next generation of content creators

“Celebrating and amplifying Canadian-created content that is locally reflective and relevant is at the core of TELUS STORYHIVE’s mission,” says Cameron Zinger, Director of TELUS STORYHIVE. “We look forward to honouring, spotlighting and amplifying the voices, stories, and lived experiences of Black creators and their communities through this edition.”

Interested creators are invited to pitch a locally reflective original idea for a short documentary, web pilot series or digital short for the opportunity to receive a grant. Online applications are open September 1 to October 6, 2021.

In addition to the funding, successful creators will receive customized career training, filmmaking mentorship, and distribution of their projects on select TELUS platforms. No previous experience in film production or other creative endeavours is required to submit an application.

“The Black Screen Office is thrilled to be working in partnership with TELUS STORYHIVE to create this unique opportunity for Black content to be made and seen,” says Joan Jenkinson, Executive Director of the Black Screen Office. “BSO believes there are no limits to what Black Canadians can accomplish in the screen industries and The Black Creators’ Edition is the perfect opportunity to showcase this talent.”

A diverse selection of committee members from the Black community will review all projects and ultimately select which projects receive funding. A number of factors are considered, including but not limited to the submitted application, the impact of the award on the creator, and the importance of the story to the creator’s community of residence.

Since 2013, TELUS STORYHIVE has supported more than 512 projects and 18,280 creators by awarding $11 million in funding in addition to mentorship, training and distribution. This year’s Black Creators Edition continues the STORYHIVE legacy by providing even more creators a unique storytelling opportunity to develop creative fiction and nonfiction projects that reflect and celebrate B.C. and Alberta’s diverse cultures, communities and histories.