Genetic Technologies Reports FY21 Results as it Turns the Corner on its Commercialization Strategy

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in Genomics based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to provide the financial results for the year ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues from customers of A$120k including receipt of first month sales from the partnership with Infinity Biologix, an increase of A$110k on FY20 Revenue in future periods will increase following the acquisition of EasyDNA on August 16, 2021

Launched COVID-19 Risk Test in partnership with Infinity Biologix in the US

Multi-Test development nearing completion with coverage of ~70% of all serious disease with release planned for late calendar year 2021

Partnered with Taliaz for the sale and distribution rights of PREDICTIX, to be incorporated in GTG’s Multi-Test

Strengthened patent portfolio with the inclusion of US Patent No. 11,031,098 – ‘Computer Systems and Methods for Genomic Analysis’

Established a leading scientific advisory board comprising Professor Jon Emery, Professor Finlay Macrae AO, and Dr Ora K Gordan

Strong and expanded management team following appointment of Simon Morriss, CEO; Mike Tonroe, CFO and post year end appoint of Carl Stubbings as Chief Commercial Officer

Strong cash balance with pro forma cash balance of A$17.6 million inclusive of post year end settlement of acquisition of EasyDNA

Post year end acquisition of EasyDNA for US$4 million (US$2.5 million in cash and US$1.5 million in shares), providing global platform and expansion into genomics-based ‘Health and Wellness’ sector in 40 countries

Net cash used for operations of A$6.3 million, due mainly to the increase in R&D, investment in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) equipment and operating expenses as the Company executes on its commercialisation strategy

Received A$1.3 million in R&D tax incentives and COVID-19 government assistance

Genetic Technologies has undertaken a significant transformation over the year. The Company has continued to execute against strategy and underpinned its future growth following the acquisition of EasyDNA. The Company has a strong Board and management team and a solid pipeline of products in development. GTG is well-positioned with a clear platform and means for distribution of its predictive health tests.