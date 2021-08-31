checkAd

Genetic Technologies Reports FY21 Results as it Turns the Corner on its Commercialization Strategy

Company to present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in Genomics based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to provide the financial results for the year ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • Revenues from customers of A$120k including receipt of first month sales from the partnership with Infinity Biologix, an increase of A$110k on FY20
    • Revenue in future periods will increase following the acquisition of EasyDNA on August 16, 2021
  • Launched COVID-19 Risk Test in partnership with Infinity Biologix in the US
  • Multi-Test development nearing completion with coverage of ~70% of all serious disease with release planned for late calendar year 2021
  • Partnered with Taliaz for the sale and distribution rights of PREDICTIX, to be incorporated in GTG’s Multi-Test
  • Strengthened patent portfolio with the inclusion of US Patent No. 11,031,098 – ‘Computer Systems and Methods for Genomic Analysis’
  • Established a leading scientific advisory board comprising Professor Jon Emery, Professor Finlay Macrae AO, and Dr Ora K Gordan
  • Strong and expanded management team following appointment of Simon Morriss, CEO; Mike Tonroe, CFO and post year end appoint of Carl Stubbings as Chief Commercial Officer
  • Strong cash balance with pro forma cash balance of A$17.6 million inclusive of post year end settlement of acquisition of EasyDNA
  • Post year end acquisition of EasyDNA for US$4 million (US$2.5 million in cash and US$1.5 million in shares), providing global platform and expansion into genomics-based ‘Health and Wellness’ sector in 40 countries
  • Net cash used for operations of A$6.3 million, due mainly to the increase in R&D, investment in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) equipment and operating expenses as the Company executes on its commercialisation strategy
  • Received A$1.3 million in R&D tax incentives and COVID-19 government assistance

Genetic Technologies has undertaken a significant transformation over the year. The Company has continued to execute against strategy and underpinned its future growth following the acquisition of EasyDNA. The Company has a strong Board and management team and a solid pipeline of products in development. GTG is well-positioned with a clear platform and means for distribution of its predictive health tests.

