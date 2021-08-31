The RealReal To Participate in Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL) — the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods — announced that Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO, and Matt Gustke, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference on Sept. 14.



The presentation will be available via webcast within the Events section of The RealReal’s investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events . The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations.