Isracann Appoints Experienced Farm Manager and Updates Israeli Cannabis Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low-cost, high-quality cannabis producer/distributor is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peleg Agayuf as overall Manager of Farm Operations at its Ein Hahoresh Farm and further provides a corporate review and update of its activities in Israel.



Mr. Agayuf brings extensive regional knowledge as owner and partner of Canaris Ltd., and in the provision of technologies, expertise and various inputs regarding agricultural planning and execution with specific experience in the field of medical cannabis production. His areas of expertise encompass design of growing processes adapted to specific needs including irrigation, control systems, installation of accessories (ventilation, illumination, shade, irrigation systems, etc.). He has advanced experience in water management and fertilizer systems. He provides mission-specific solutions, system adaptations and implementation of a wide range of growing methods. His role at the Hefer valley property will oversee all operational aspects of production from seed to shipping as Isracann advances towards commercial production.