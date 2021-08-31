Rogers Announces a Major Partnership With the Festival International De Jazz De Montréal

This important multi-year partnership will help connect thousands of festival goers to the rhythm of jazz and continue to further showcase the Festival here in Canada for years to come.

“Rogers is very pleased to be associated with this cultural event that is much appreciated by Quebecers and has been livening the streets of Montreal every summer for over 40 years,” says Édith Cloutier, Regional President of Rogers Québec. “The world-renowned Festival International de Jazz de Montréal makes it a must-see event with the greatest names in jazz, whom we have greatly missed. We are proud and excited to move to the rhythm of jazz with local and international fans and connect them with the artists who showcase Montreal.”

Starting in 2022, Rogers will be the official presenter of one of the Festival’s most respected stages, the Blues stage, that has been graced by artists such as Steve Hill, Jordan Officer and Matt Schofield. Rogers will also present a series of indoor concerts and will offer festival goers an improved experience, namely thanks to the launch of 5G onsite.

For the 2021 edition, that starts on September 15, Rogers will offer visitors musical entertainment in the Quartier des spectacles, exclusive content as part of the Festival’s digital segment, as well as device-charging stations. In addition, Rogers Moments subscribers can now enter for a chance to win a privileged behind-the-scenes access to meet a Festival artist. More details about Rogers Moments can be found here.

“This partnership is great news and will help secure the Festival’s future. We are very pleased to welcome Rogers as a major partner for the return of jazz in the Quartier des Spectacles,” says Laurent Saulnier, Vice-President of Programming for the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. “We look forward to exploring with them the different opportunities that will provide an even more enjoyable experience for festival goers over the next five years of our partnership.”

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Rogers has evolved into a media and technology leader and is working to build and expand world-class networks to provide the next generation of connectivity, that will contribute to the country’s future, to Canadian businesses and consumers. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we provide the best in wireless and residential service, sports content and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI)

About the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

Ranked as the world’s largest jazz festival in the Guinness World Records, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal has been synonymous with a passion for music for 40 years now. Every year for about 10 days, the French-speaking metropolis of North America becomes the venue where fans of all types of jazz-related music rub shoulders with aficionados of jazz in its purest form. Located in the heart of a bustling downtown core off-limits to car traffic, this unique site, open from noon to midnight, is designed to meet festival goers’ every need. In short, during these magical weeks, Montreal is without a doubt the true heartbeat of Planet Jazz!

