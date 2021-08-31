All Women Team, Taylor Wealth Management, Joins LPL Financial

Taylor’s mission and commitment to her clients is to always keep moving forward—something she’s kept front of mind throughout her entire career. She started as a loan agent at a local bank before quickly recognizing that she was better suited for a career as a financial advisor. “I love building relationships that span generations and knowing that my work makes a significant difference in each client’s life,” Taylor said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Allison Taylor and the team at Taylor Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. Taylor reported having served approximately $295 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. She joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Over the last two decades, Taylor built her practice from the ground up while constantly being reminded that she is part of a heavily male-dominated industry. Referencing a report from Cerulli that states just 18.1 percent of financial advisors are women, Taylor said, “It’s still very much a man’s world. You have to be good to compete. I worked six days a week, drove an hour each way to my first job and had two babies while trying to become a financial advisor. But it’s been the most rewarding career, and I’m so proud of the team I’ve built.”

Based in Huntington Beach, Calif., the Taylor Wealth Management team also includes Taylor’s daughter, Jordan McDole, who serves as the firm’s operations manager, and Kaitlyn Chuong, client relationship manager. The trio of women make it a priority to understand each client’s unique financial situation, and they take a hands-on approach to helping clients develop comprehensive financial plans. Education is another key focus for Taylor, as she makes a point to break down complex concepts to help clients better understand the financial landscape.

In the spirit of always moving forward, Taylor chose to move her business to LPL as she begins a new journey as an independent financial advisor. “My values align with LPL and I truly appreciate that LPL’s culture is all about supporting the advisor,” she said. “With this move, I believe I will have more freedom to put my clients’ best interest first, along with the flexibility to build out my practice as I see fit.”