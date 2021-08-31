checkAd

All Women Team, Taylor Wealth Management, Joins LPL Financial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Allison Taylor and the team at Taylor Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. Taylor reported having served approximately $295 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. She joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Taylor’s mission and commitment to her clients is to always keep moving forward—something she’s kept front of mind throughout her entire career. She started as a loan agent at a local bank before quickly recognizing that she was better suited for a career as a financial advisor. “I love building relationships that span generations and knowing that my work makes a significant difference in each client’s life,” Taylor said.

Over the last two decades, Taylor built her practice from the ground up while constantly being reminded that she is part of a heavily male-dominated industry. Referencing a report from Cerulli that states just 18.1 percent of financial advisors are women, Taylor said, “It’s still very much a man’s world. You have to be good to compete. I worked six days a week, drove an hour each way to my first job and had two babies while trying to become a financial advisor. But it’s been the most rewarding career, and I’m so proud of the team I’ve built.”

Based in Huntington Beach, Calif., the Taylor Wealth Management team also includes Taylor’s daughter, Jordan McDole, who serves as the firm’s operations manager, and Kaitlyn Chuong, client relationship manager. The trio of women make it a priority to understand each client’s unique financial situation, and they take a hands-on approach to helping clients develop comprehensive financial plans. Education is another key focus for Taylor, as she makes a point to break down complex concepts to help clients better understand the financial landscape.

In the spirit of always moving forward, Taylor chose to move her business to LPL as she begins a new journey as an independent financial advisor. “My values align with LPL and I truly appreciate that LPL’s culture is all about supporting the advisor,” she said. “With this move, I believe I will have more freedom to put my clients’ best interest first, along with the flexibility to build out my practice as I see fit.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

All Women Team, Taylor Wealth Management, Joins LPL Financial CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Allison Taylor and the team at Taylor Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...