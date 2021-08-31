checkAd

Verizon Announces Availability of Private Mobile Edge Cloud Computing for Enterprises with Microsoft Azure

What you need to know:

  • Through its relationship with Microsoft, Verizon is now offering businesses an on-premises, private edge compute solution that enables the ultra-low latency needed to deploy real-time enterprise applications.
  • Solution leverages Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge to bring compute and storage services to the edge of the network at the customer premises, providing increased efficiencies, higher levels of security, and the low lag and high bandwidth needed for applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning. 
  • Ice Mobility has used Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure to help with computer vision-assisted product packing to improve on-site quality assurance. The company is now exploring additional 5G Edge applications that provide tangible, material automation enhancements to its business, such as near real-time activity-based costing.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the availability of an on-premises, private edge compute solution that builds upon the collaboration formed last year. Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge is a cloud computing platform that brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network at the customer premises providing enterprises with increased efficiencies, higher levels of security, and the low lag and high bandwidth needed for applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning.

With On Site 5G and edge computing, retailers can process information in near real time to gain actionable data-driven insights to increase inventory accuracy and power fast and flexible supply chains. Manufacturers can maximize performance of their assets, optimize their operations to run smoothly, minimize downtime and gain end-to-end visibility across all processes to make faster, smarter decisions. This is all possible by leveraging data analytics made available by applications hosted on the onsite edge computing infrastructure.

Logistics and supply chain solutions company Ice Mobility has used Verizon 5G Edge with Azure Stack Edge to help with computer vision-assisted product packing to improve on site quality assurance. The company is now exploring additional 5G applications that leverage initial computer vision and 5G Edge investments to provide tangible, material automation enhancements, such as near real-time activity-based costing. This solution would allow them to assign overhead and indirect costs to specific customer accounts, pick and pack lines, and warehouse activities to enhance efficiencies and improve competitiveness.

