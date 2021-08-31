Workhorse and Amerit Fleet Solutions Partner to Provide Comprehensive Maintenance and Repair Services To Support Customers

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will jointly provide maintenance service programs for electric and clean fuel technologies. Both parties will work toward integrating operational, maintenance and fleet data into an accessible portal allowing for real-time tracking and expedited response times.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”) , an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, and Amerit Fleet Solutions (“Amerit”), a provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs nationwide, announced today that they have entered into an agreement for Amerit to provide warranty and demand repair programs to Workhorse customers nationwide.

“The last mile delivery market requires solutions that optimize uptime. Partnering with Amerit, a leader in customized maintenance services, enables us to do just that,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “Our vehicles and connected insights, combined with Amerit’s mobile service network and innovative maintenance solutions, provides Workhorse with the ability to offer a comprehensive and customized EV experience for our customers.”

“Workhorse is a North American automotive technology leader, and we’re looking forward to supporting their customers by offering service programs across the US,” said Amerit’s CEO Dan Williams. “With over 1500 trained and certified technicians across the country, and our customized approach to service programs, Amerit is ideally suited to rapidly scale services to Workhorse customers.”

Workhorse and Amerit will be attending and exhibiting at the annual ACT Expo In Long Beach, CA this week. The Expo will be held from August 31 to September 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Workhorse will be located at Booth #1834, and Amerit will be located at Booth #537.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.