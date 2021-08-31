eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Germany

eXp offers real estate agents a unique cloud-based work platform and a compelling commission model, which includes company equity. The agile and universally attractive model has allowed eXp to spread rapidly across the globe, opening five new countries in 2020, and nine new markets thus far in 2021, with the opening of Japan also planned for this year.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world, has expanded into Germany, under the eXp Germany banner. eXp now operates in 18 countries and territories with more than 62,000 agents across the globe.

One of the Fastest-growing Global Real Estate Companies Accelerates Its Footprint in the EMEA Region With the Opening of eXp Germany

eXp Realty’s worldwide expansion is being led by Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global and an international real estate veteran with experience opening markets around the world.

“Our decision to enter the German market comes on the heels of unprecedented growth at eXp and reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the EMEA region and our ambitions for future growth,” said Valdes. “Germany is the fourth-largest economy in the world and the most populated country in Western Europe, making it one of the largest players in the real estate market. With a thriving presence in six European markets already, Germany was a natural next step for eXp, as we continue to bring our life-changing business model to agents around the world.”

eXp Germany’s brokerage operations will be led by Ilka Vietz, Managing Director, eXp Germany. Vietz has nearly 20 years of experience in the German market. She is a certified neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) coach and trainer, has headed regional real estate departments for various banks and worked successfully as a real estate agent herself.

“With the launch of eXp Germany, real estate brokers and agents will now be given the opportunity to build their businesses and generate a sustainable long-term income,” says Vietz. “eXp technology enables global collaboration that will revolutionize the brokerage landscape in Germany.”

Germany represents the second of three markets that eXp Global has identified for expansion in the third quarter of 2021, having opened Panama in July and Japan is slated to open later in the year. Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain and Israel have already begun operations in the first two quarters of the year.