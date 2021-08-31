Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference. Chuy’s discussion will start at 11:45 AM ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.



The discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Chuy’s website. To access the webcast, please visit www.chuys.com under the “Investors” tab.