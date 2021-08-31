checkAd

Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - continuing the drive toward zero-emission commercial transport

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Hexagon Purus and Ballard Power Systems are proud to announce a new collaboration to produce Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks powered by Hexagon Purus’ turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions and Ballard’s fuel cell module.

This revolutionary truck will provide a range of over 400 miles and refueling times comparable to conventional trucks. It is a zero-emission solution for fleet owners with demanding operations, moving goods through the ‘middle miles,’ without the need to expand their fleet.

Ballard’s 8th generation of the fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source, with the reliability of over four decades of technology development and over 50 million miles of on-the-road experience.

Hexagon Purus’ lightweight type 4 hydrogen storage systems, high energy density ProPack battery storage, and fully integrated electrified accessory systems deliver light, efficient and long range zero-emissions power for electrified commercial vehicles.

Look for this truck to enter California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) eligible vehicle list in 2022. First fleet deployments will be in and around the Los Angeles Basin area - a market with some of the nation’s most stringent air quality regulations. California leads the US in supporting the deployment of hydrogen fuel cell technology, including development of a statewide hydrogen fueling infrastructure to service fuel cell vehicles.

Both Hexagon Purus and Ballard have provided hydrogen solutions and equipment to industry for decades. This collaboration of two industry veterans is expected to enable accelerated adoption of hydrogen and fuel cells in heavy-duty transport applications.

Driving energy transformation

“Our goal is to drive energy transformation through zero emission mobility solutions. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage and battery electric drivetrain systems, and together with Ballard, pave the way to zero emission commercial transport,” says Todd Sloan, EVP, Hexagon Purus.  

“Fuel cell and hydrogen technologies will enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector with long range and quick vehicle refueling, without compromising on payload. Our partnership with Hexagon Purus will deliver a high performance zero emission class 6-7 truck with the integration of state-of-the-art fuel cell engine, hydrogen storage and electric drivetrain” Nicolas Pocard, Vice-President Marketing & Strategic Partnership

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - continuing the drive toward zero-emission commercial transport Hexagon Purus and Ballard Power Systems are proud to announce a new collaboration to produce Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks powered by Hexagon Purus’ turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions and Ballard’s fuel cell …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...