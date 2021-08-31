Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - continuing the drive toward zero-emission commercial transport

This revolutionary truck will provide a range of over 400 miles and refueling times comparable to conventional trucks. It is a zero-emission solution for fleet owners with demanding operations, moving goods through the ‘middle miles,’ without the need to expand their fleet.

Hexagon Purus and Ballard Power Systems are proud to announce a new collaboration to produce Cl ass 6 & 7 F uel C ell E lectric T ruck s powered by Hexagon Purus ’ turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions and Ballard ’s fuel cell module.

Ballard’s 8th generation of the fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source, with the reliability of over four decades of technology development and over 50 million miles of on-the-road experience.

Hexagon Purus’ lightweight type 4 hydrogen storage systems, high energy density ProPack battery storage, and fully integrated electrified accessory systems deliver light, efficient and long range zero-emissions power for electrified commercial vehicles.

Look for this truck to enter California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) eligible vehicle list in 2022. First fleet deployments will be in and around the Los Angeles Basin area - a market with some of the nation’s most stringent air quality regulations. California leads the US in supporting the deployment of hydrogen fuel cell technology, including development of a statewide hydrogen fueling infrastructure to service fuel cell vehicles.

Both Hexagon Purus and Ballard have provided hydrogen solutions and equipment to industry for decades. This collaboration of two industry veterans is expected to enable accelerated adoption of hydrogen and fuel cells in heavy-duty transport applications.

Driving energy transformation

“Our goal is to drive energy transformation through zero emission mobility solutions. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage and battery electric drivetrain systems, and together with Ballard, pave the way to zero emission commercial transport,” says Todd Sloan, EVP, Hexagon Purus.

“Fuel cell and hydrogen technologies will enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector with long range and quick vehicle refueling, without compromising on payload. Our partnership with Hexagon Purus will deliver a high performance zero emission class 6-7 truck with the integration of state-of-the-art fuel cell engine, hydrogen storage and electric drivetrain” Nicolas Pocard, Vice-President Marketing & Strategic Partnership