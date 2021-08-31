checkAd

Ameriwest Lithium Initiates Deep Target Geophysical Study at Railroad Valley Property in Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AMRWF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the initiation of a geophysical survey at its Railroad Valley property in Nevada.

Ameriwest’s Railroad project encompasses 6,240 acres for total of 312 placer claims just 200km to the northeast of the highly productive Clayton Valley. While Railroad Valley offers certain geological similarities to Clayton Valley, it differs in that it represents a new and virtually unexplored target, with only a handful of companies present, unlike Clayton Valley’s numerous leases and complex water issues which are fragmented across many competing companies. Within Ameriwest’s project area at Railroad Vally there appears to be a convergence of factors favorable for lithium brine formation, including a deep hydrological reservoir covered by an evaporative playa.

Ameriwest’s geophysical survey is designed to determine the presence and depth of conductive and potentially lithium brine-bearing strata. The work will include a 12.0 line-kilometer Magnetotelluric (“MT”) geophysical survey undertaken by Zonge International Inc. (http://zonge.com), a respected geophysical services and equipment provider for exploration, research, geotechnical and environmental engineering worldwide.

The survey will consist of two MT profiles across the property to provide data which will ultimately help define a drill program on the property, subject to exploratory success. Magnetotellurics (MT) is a natural-source electromagnetic geophysical technique that measures the resistivity of the subsurface. MT is uniquely suited for either very deep exploration purposes or for exploration in extremely conductive terrains. Lithium brines are, by their nature, very conductive and are a good target for MT applications.

David Watkinson, Ameriwest’s President & CEO, notes, “We are excited to initiate this geophysics program on our recently staked Railroad Valley Property. This is one of Nevada’s largest trapped drainage basins and has geologic potential to host large lithium brine deposits. Railroad Valley is about six times the size of Clayton Valley, where the only producing lithium mine in North America is operated by Albemarle Corporation. The Railroad Valley basin has many similar geological and physiological characteristics with the well-known Clayton Valley basin, and this study will be a first step for Ameriwest in exploring the potential for lithium brine deposits in the southern portion of the Railroad Valley basin.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameriwest Lithium Initiates Deep Target Geophysical Study at Railroad Valley Property in Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AMRWF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...