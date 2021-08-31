El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Present at the CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, will host a virtual fireside chat at the CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference. The Company’s discussion will begin at 3:30 PM ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of this discussion from the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the “Investors” tab.