Empowers Kai Medical Laboratory Launches Revenue Generating Program Targeting More Than 500 Texas Schools

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021   

U.S. Federal CARES Act Government Funding for COVID-19 Relief in Texas Schools Stands at $17.1B

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce that Empowers Kai Medical Laboratory, LLC ("KAI") has successfully registered with the U.S. Federal CARES Act Program.

"This designation is a monumental revenue catalyst for KAI," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "As the world stands amid another tragic wave of COVID-19, mass vaccinations offer a layer of protection, but widespread testing remains a crucial layer of defence. This heightened demand coupled with generous federal funding puts KAI in the best position to earn significant local revenue. We are kickstarting this designation with a pilot project to offer covered testing in 500 Texas schools. I'm confident this is a strong new catalyst to KAI's positive work in the testing and research sphere."

KAI Medical Laboratory is a high complexity laboratory accredited by Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA) that offers no-cost coronavirus testing (COVID-19). Under the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), patients are generally not responsible for the cost of COVID-19 testing and related services, including co-pays or other out-of-pocket costs. There is no out-of-pocket cost for most uninsured patients through the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Program for COVID-19 Testing, Treatment, and Vaccine Administration. If HRSA covers a patient's test, KAI will accept reimbursement from HRSA as payment in full.

Yoshi Tyler, Kai Medical Laboratory President, added, "We are thrilled to be part of this program. And more importantly, we will now expand services to our citizens, neighbours, and community with comprehensive testing that is easy, quick, and provides safe results."

Through KAI's certifications and registrations with Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, and now the Federal CARES Act Program, KAI can provide COVID-19 testing at no charge to patients, thereby covering the total cost for those in need of this essential testing. Kai Medical Laboratory has partnered with On Time Mobile Phlebotomy Services, LLC. to expand its reach for school testing initiatives.

