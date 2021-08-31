ASPZ Buys Bering Sea Clinker To Produce NFT
CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that it has bought The Bering Sea Clinker.
The Bering Sea Clinker is a 154 gram gold nugget, the largest such gold nugget ever discovered in the Bering Sea. The Company acquired the record nugget for $30,000 paid via the issuance of 120,000 ASPZ restricted shares ($0.25 per share) and will use it as its mascot.
The Company has entered into a joint-venture with MS Token, LLC a non-fungible token studio to produce a NFT based on the Bering Sea Clinker and plans to auction the NFT along with the nugget.
CEO Debra Childers commented, "we are thrilled to acquire this treasure and are excited to produce this NFT and auction it to fund our 43-101 geological report on our impending mining claim acquisition. ASPZ continues to innovate and trailblaze utilizing the blockchain in the gold mining space."
The Company is currently conducting due diligence to acquire gold mining claims in Nevada and in Alaska.
What is a Non-Fungible Token?
A NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects or media such as art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently using cryptocurrency, and they are often encoded using the same type of block-chain software/cryptographic algorithms such as ERC-721. Developed in 2014, NFTs are becoming an increasingly popular way to buy and sell digital artwork. A staggering US$2 billion+ was spent on NFTs in Q1 2021.
Similarly unique to artistic and musical compositions, NFTs are also generally one of a kind, or produced in very limited runs, and have unique identifying codes. "Essentially, NFTs create digital scarcity," says Arry Yu, chair of the Washington Technology Industry Association Cascadia Blockchain Council and managing director of Yellow Umbrella Ventures. This stands in stark contrast to most digital creations, which are potentially infinite in supply. Limited production and encryption of these distinctive digital creations confers increased value of an NFT asset that is in demand.
Unlike early NFTs that were frequently digital creations that already existed in some form elsewhere (eg. iconic video clips from professional sports, securitized versions of digital art already floating around on Instagram), NFTs like those produced by MS Token are original compositions with their own intrinsic artistic merit. One well-known example of such an original NFT is "EVERYDAYS: The First 5000 Days," a composite of 5,000 daily drawings created by famous digital artist Mike Winklemann, better known as "Beeple" - sold at Christie's for a record-breaking $69.3 million. - Forbes Advisor
