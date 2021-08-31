ASPZ Buys Bering Sea Clinker To Produce NFT

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that it has bought The Bering Sea Clinker.The Bering Sea Clinker is a 154 gram gold nugget, the largest such gold nugget ever discovered in the Bering …

The Bering Sea Clinker is a 154 gram gold nugget, the largest such gold nugget ever discovered in the Bering Sea. The Company acquired the record nugget for $30,000 paid via the issuance of 120,000 ASPZ restricted shares ($0.25 per share) and will use it as its mascot.

The Company has entered into a joint-venture with MS Token, LLC a non-fungible token studio to produce a NFT based on the Bering Sea Clinker and plans to auction the NFT along with the nugget.

CEO Debra Childers commented, "we are thrilled to acquire this treasure and are excited to produce this NFT and auction it to fund our 43-101 geological report on our impending mining claim acquisition. ASPZ continues to innovate and trailblaze utilizing the blockchain in the gold mining space."

The Company is currently conducting due diligence to acquire gold mining claims in Nevada and in Alaska.