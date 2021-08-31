checkAd

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. is Now Offering Cannabis Standards for MS-based Testing

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIL now offers solutions for testing the quality and safety of Cannabis products with the launch of a variety of stable-isotope labeled and native standards of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids to assist with testing needs.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

Research suggests the cannabis plant produces between 80-100 cannabinoids, primarily cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The complexity and diversity of cannabis products poses unique challenges to accurate quality testing and Cannabis testing laboratories must meet the needs of varying state and federal requirements to ensure products are safe, effective, and consistent.

Ben Priest, Business Development Manager for Environmental Products at CIL, states "The increased use of mass spectrometry in cannabis testing has enabled testing facilities to offer a greater degree of accuracy and precision. CIL's high purity analytical reference standards facilitate accurate strain identification, potency testing, and adulterant analysis." 

"The cannabis reference standards provide an accurate analytical means to measure and quantify the presence and concentration of targets in a wide range of samples, including plant material, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food, and beverages, says CIL's Senior Applications Chemist, Mass Spectrometry, Andrew Percy, Ph.D. "Due to their high characterization, users can be assured that the CIL standards implemented for method development and application will lead to robust and accurate results that can be trusted in safety, quality, stability, and consistency testing."

To learn more about CIL's Cannabis testing standards including cannabinoids and other common pesticides related to cannabis testing, visit isotope.com.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.   

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.   

For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. is Now Offering Cannabis Standards for MS-based Testing TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CIL now offers solutions for testing the quality and safety of Cannabis products with the launch of a variety of stable-isotope labeled and native standards of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids to assist …

