Tide and the NFL Inspire Fans to Make a Positive Impact and #TurnToCold

Tide, America’s #1 laundry detergent brand, announced today that it is joining forces with another iconic brand – the National Football League (NFL) – to motivate fans to turn the dial from hot to cold and make a positive impact on the planet. This football season, the two organizations are partnering to educate consumers on the benefits of switching to cold water washing with Tide to not only provide a great clean, but also to help the environment and save money.

“Behavior change on this scale requires significant investment in education and industry collaboration, which is why Tide asked a longstanding partner with a high bar for superior laundry cleaning performance, the NFL, to join our mission to turn to cold water washing,” said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at Procter & Gamble. “When two big brands come together to be a force for good, the potential positive impact is huge. We’re excited to join forces again with the NFL this season and inspire one of America’s largest fan bases to turn to energy-saving cold water cleaning that’s not only good for clothes, it’s better for the planet.” The partnership is the next chapter in Tide’s 2030 Ambition to increase U.S. loads washed in cold to three in four, as a part of its mission to make cold water washing the standard for all Americans.

Small Change, Big Impact

With a simple turn of the dial, every household that switches to cold will save 90% energy in the wash cycle and up to $150 in energy bills*, while extending the life of their clothes – a touchdown for every American. Together with the NFL’s reach of 80 million households of NFL fans (over half of U.S. households), the potential cumulative impact of turning to cold is significant. If NFL fans turn to cold, that would result in 16 billion loads of laundry washed on cold per year – a reduction of 5.6 million metric tons (MT) of GHG emissions and equal to removing more than one million cars from the road for a year.