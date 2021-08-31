checkAd

ModivCare Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor events:

Barrington Research’s 14th Annual Fall Investment Conference | Virtual
Thursday, September 9, 2021

Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference | Virtual
Tuesday and Wednesday, September 14-15, 2021

For more information, please contact your representatives at Barrington Research Associates and/or Lake Street Capital Markets.

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.

Wertpapier


