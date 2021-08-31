Nutanix Unveils Programming for the 2021 Global .NEXT Digital Experience, the Leading Hybrid Multicloud Conference

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the speakers and programming for its .NEXT Digital Experience conference, which will be hosted virtually from September 20-23, 2021.

This year’s event will bring together IT and cloud professionals from around the globe to explore the latest trends, solutions, and best practices in hybrid multicloud technology. The event will feature fresh perspectives on topics including hybrid multicloud, HCI and private cloud, app modernization and more from a series of technology visionaries including: