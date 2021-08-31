Nutanix Unveils Programming for the 2021 Global .NEXT Digital Experience, the Leading Hybrid Multicloud Conference
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the speakers and programming for its .NEXT Digital Experience conference, which will be hosted virtually from September 20-23, 2021.
This year’s event will bring together IT and cloud professionals from around the globe to explore the latest trends, solutions, and best practices in hybrid multicloud technology. The event will feature fresh perspectives on topics including hybrid multicloud, HCI and private cloud, app modernization and more from a series of technology visionaries including:
- Theresa Payton - First Female White House CIO, Leading Cybersecurity Expert
- Reshma Saujani - Founder, Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms
- Gary Vaynerchuk - CEO of VaynerMedia, Author & Entrepreneur
Nutanix will deliver insightful keynotes from experts and thought leaders that will discuss the latest breakthroughs in datacenter and cloud technologies.
- Day 1 opening keynote: Nutanix CEO, Rajiv Ramaswami, will share his perspective on the latest cloud and IT trends, Nutanix’s hybrid multicloud vision and how the company is helping business and IT navigate cloud adoption challenges to drive continuous innovation and build a secure digital future. Rajiv will be joined by IT visionaries, business executives and thought leaders to discuss a wide variety of cloud topics. Lastly, hear directly from customers as they share their perspective on the biggest cloud myths.
- Day 2 opening keynote: Key Nutanix executives and other industry experts will walk through the latest advancements in hybrid multicloud technologies. Participants will also be able to experience the simplicity of Nutanix Cloud Platform and find out why Nutanix has a seven year average of a 90 NPS score.
- Day 2 closing keynote: The event will close out with an exclusive interview with Gary Varynerchuk. Be sure to stay tuned for live entertainment from musical acts Chromeo and John Taylor of Duran Duran.
The experience will include the opportunity to participate in interactive networking sessions with live chat and Q&A, interactive video meet-ups, 1:1 meetings, education courses, certification opportunities, and expert sessions on a broad range of topics, such as:
