Leeward Renewable Energy Operations Announces the Posting of Q2 2021 Financial Results and September 7 Investor Call

Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC (“Leeward”), today announced that it has posted to its secure investor relations site key operating and financial results for the second quarter 2021, and that it will hold an investor conference call on September 7, 2021 at 10:00 am CDT. Investors who hold Leeward’s 4.250% Senior Notes due in 2029 (the “Notes”), prospective investors, broker-dealers, and securities analysts who have previously registered for access can access these reports on Leeward’s secure site here. Leeward will post dial-in instructions on the site prior to the call.
A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the secure site within 24 hours of the call.
For information on how to access the site, visit https://www.leewardenergy.com/request-access/ or contact Investor Relations at bond.holders@leewardenergy.com.
About Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC
Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 21 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity. Leeward’s affiliate, Leeward Renewable Energy Development, LLC, is actively developing new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 17 gigawatts under development spanning over 100 projects. Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$105 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2020). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.
