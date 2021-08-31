Leeward Renewable Energy Operations Announces the Posting of Q2 2021 Financial Results and September 7 Investor Call

Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC (“Leeward”), today announced that it has posted to its secure investor relations site key operating and financial results for the second quarter 2021, and that it will hold an investor conference call on September 7, 2021 at 10:00 am CDT. Investors who hold Leeward’s 4.250% Senior Notes due in 2029 (the “Notes”), prospective investors, broker-dealers, and securities analysts who have previously registered for access can access these reports on Leeward’s secure site here. Leeward will post dial-in instructions on the site prior to the call.

A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the secure site within 24 hours of the call.