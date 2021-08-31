Apple Broadens Racial Equity and Justice Initiative with $30 Million in New Commitments

These new commitments build on Apple’s $100 million initial investment in REJI, and will help elevate equity-focused solutions across the academic and advocacy landscapes. As 60 percent of undergraduate students at HSIs and HBCUs are Hispanic/Latinx or Black, Apple’s new projects will help equip the next generation of students and leaders to dismantle structures that perpetuate inequities and institutional racism.

Apple today announced $30 million in new commitments as part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), supporting students, innovators, and advocacy organizations that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, more just world. These new projects include a Global Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub; expanded education initiatives for community colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); a new cohort of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp immersive tech lab for Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers; and funding for leaders working to advance criminal justice reform and environmental justice.

“The call to build a more just and equitable world is an urgent one, and at Apple, we feel a collective responsibility to help drive progress forward,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The commitments we’re sharing will help the young leaders of today and tomorrow start new businesses, develop groundbreaking innovations, and inspire countless others to join the fight for justice. We’re grateful to all of the trailblazing organizations we’re partnering with for their tireless dedication to equity as we work toward a better future together.”

Expanding Access and Equity in Education with the Launch of the Innovation Hub

Apple is partnering with the California State University (CSU) to launch a Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub. This public-private partnership between the state of California, the CSU, and Apple will work in collaboration with HSIs throughout the nation to foster student success by equipping learners — including Hispanic/Latinx, Black, and Asian American students — with skills for high-demand careers. Apple’s commitment will support the initiative’s main location on the California State University, Northridge campus near Los Angeles, and provide Apple technology, design support, and thought partnership as the project expands. The partnership will launch equity-centered programming focused on transforming HSIs throughout the CSU and across the nation. It also seeks to expand by establishing regional HSI Equity Innovation hubs at affiliate colleges and universities, and through partnerships with national organizations committed to advancing this work.