Sleep Number Introduces My Sleep Health, Latest 360 Smart Bed Advancement to Improve Sleep Health in a Personalized, Data-Driven Way

Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), an innovation leader in sleep health, science and research, announces My Sleep Health , the newest Sleep Number 360 smart bed feature to advance the company’s purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. This new technology feature delivers a weekly view into one’s sleep health trends with actionable and personalized recommendations based on sleep duration, efficiency and timing, three factors that contribute to quality sleep. My Sleep Health’s data-driven insights – along with the brand’s other features , such as effortless adjustability, temperature balancing sleep surface, Circadian Rhythm Insights , nighttime Heart Rate Variability , My Daytime Alertness and monthly HealthIQ Wellness Reports – will help individuals achieve the proven quality sleep they need to support their health.

As many prepare to head back to routines in the fall, My Sleep Health feature will be an asset to support better sleep quality (Photo: Sleep Number)

Quality sleep is the foundation of good sleep health and is associated with overall health and wellbeing. All Sleep Number 360 smart beds are innovated using the six scientific factors proven by Dr. Dan Buysse, Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh, to provide quality sleep: Regularity, Satisfaction, Alertness, Timing, Duration and Efficiency. My Sleep Health’s weekly, rolling view of sleep health trends, updated daily, delivers the actionable insights and recommendations needed to help improve overall sleep health and wellbeing.

The foundation of sleep quality. This measure shows how long sleepers slept and indicates how well they’re meeting their sleep goal, which is ideally between seven and nine hours of sleep each night to maximize physical and cognitive recovery. Efficiency: Restful sleep is the most restorative. This measure shows how well sleepers slept, or how restful or restless one’s sleep is each night.

Restful sleep is the most restorative. This measure shows how well sleepers slept, or how restful or restless one’s sleep is each night. Timing: A consistent sleep schedule can improve sleep quality. This measure shows when sleepers slept, or the consistency in one’s sleep schedule, night after night, to guide sleepers to a consistent routine.

“Quality sleep is essential for good sleep health and a major contributor to overall health. Combined with the effortless adjustability of the 360 smart bed, My Sleep Health supports sleepers in getting the quality sleep they need to feel their best,” said Annie Bloomquist, Chief Innovation Officer, Sleep Number. “By helping people understand the important impacts of duration, efficiency and timing – all of which were proven by Dr. Buysse to dramatically affect sleep quality – we are empowering our sleepers to improve their sleep.”