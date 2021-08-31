checkAd

Sleep Number Introduces My Sleep Health, Latest 360 Smart Bed Advancement to Improve Sleep Health in a Personalized, Data-Driven Way

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 15:01  |  37   |   |   

Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), an innovation leader in sleep health, science and research, announces My Sleep Health, the newest Sleep Number 360 smart bed feature to advance the company’s purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. This new technology feature delivers a weekly view into one’s sleep health trends with actionable and personalized recommendations based on sleep duration, efficiency and timing, three factors that contribute to quality sleep. My Sleep Health’s data-driven insights – along with the brand’s other features, such as effortless adjustability, temperature balancing sleep surface, Circadian Rhythm Insights, nighttime Heart Rate Variability, My Daytime Alertness and monthly HealthIQ Wellness Reports – will help individuals achieve the proven quality sleep they need to support their health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005610/en/

As many prepare to head back to routines in the fall, My Sleep Health feature will be an asset to support better sleep quality (Photo: Sleep Number)

As many prepare to head back to routines in the fall, My Sleep Health feature will be an asset to support better sleep quality (Photo: Sleep Number)

Quality sleep is the foundation of good sleep health and is associated with overall health and wellbeing. All Sleep Number 360 smart beds are innovated using the six scientific factors proven by Dr. Dan Buysse, Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh, to provide quality sleep: Regularity, Satisfaction, Alertness, Timing, Duration and Efficiency. My Sleep Health’s weekly, rolling view of sleep health trends, updated daily, delivers the actionable insights and recommendations needed to help improve overall sleep health and wellbeing.

  • Duration: The foundation of sleep quality. This measure shows how long sleepers slept and indicates how well they’re meeting their sleep goal, which is ideally between seven and nine hours of sleep each night to maximize physical and cognitive recovery.
  • Efficiency: Restful sleep is the most restorative. This measure shows how well sleepers slept, or how restful or restless one’s sleep is each night.
  • Timing: A consistent sleep schedule can improve sleep quality. This measure shows when sleepers slept, or the consistency in one’s sleep schedule, night after night, to guide sleepers to a consistent routine.

“Quality sleep is essential for good sleep health and a major contributor to overall health. Combined with the effortless adjustability of the 360 smart bed, My Sleep Health supports sleepers in getting the quality sleep they need to feel their best,” said Annie Bloomquist, Chief Innovation Officer, Sleep Number. “By helping people understand the important impacts of duration, efficiency and timing – all of which were proven by Dr. Buysse to dramatically affect sleep quality – we are empowering our sleepers to improve their sleep.”

Seite 1 von 3
Sleep Number Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sleep Number Introduces My Sleep Health, Latest 360 Smart Bed Advancement to Improve Sleep Health in a Personalized, Data-Driven Way Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), an innovation leader in sleep health, science and research, announces My Sleep Health, the newest Sleep Number 360 smart bed feature to advance the company’s purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering