Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced that David Weigand, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the following upcoming virtual events:
Event: Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Date: September 1, 2021
Event: 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference
Date: September 8-9, 2021
Event: Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Date: September 14, 2021
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005183/en/
