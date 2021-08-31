Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) , a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced that David Weigand, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the following upcoming virtual events:

Event: 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference

Date: September 8-9, 2021

Event: Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Date: September 14, 2021

