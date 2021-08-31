checkAd

SkyWater Selected by Carillon to Produce Holographic Optical Beam Steering Technology for DARPA-funded Satellite Communications Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021   

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it was chosen by Carillon Technologies to produce solid-state Holographic Optical Beam Steering (HOBS) chips for satellite and other free-space optical communications (FSOC) applications. HOBS technology was invented and is being developed for Automotive LIDAR applications by Carillon partner Lumotive. In partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Project’s Agency (DARPA), Carillon is onshoring HOBS technology, standing up a complete design, manufacturing, packaging and test supply chain in the United States so the technology can be rapidly, reliably and securely manufactured for commercial, space, and national security applications.

“Identifying technologies from the commercial world – technologies invariably manufactured offshore – and bringing them home so they can contribute to our Nation’s defense while creating high-paying American jobs is a key element of Carillon’s mission,” said Dr. John D. Evans, Carillon CEO. “SkyWater’s position as the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-operated pure play, DoD-accredited Trusted supplier makes them a natural partner for developing secure access to advanced technologies.”

Creating lightweight, low-cost satellite-to-satellite laser communication links is a critical need for existing and future space architectures. HOBS technology will enable replacement of large, heavy and expensive moving mirrors with solid-state chips, resulting in significant cost savings. Optical links are needed to support communication constellations currently being fielded, as well as future high performance and survivable space applications and architectures.

Dr. Evans added, “Our collaboration with SkyWater will enable us to more rapidly adapt and transition commercial HOBS technology to the government, prime contractors, and U.S.-based space companies. SkyWater’s Trusted status, combined with its custom technology development services and agile production within a single operation, makes them the ideal partner for our programs.”

Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO said, “This exciting endeavor with Carillon is bridging the gap between commercial and defense sectors to meet the U.S. Government’s critical needs. A great deal of R&D is happening in the private sector, and we believe adapting these cutting-edge technologies to support U.S. defense operations and manufacturing on-shore is crucial to national security.”

