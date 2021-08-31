checkAd

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to Webcast Presentation at The Emerging Growth Conference

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 1:30 pm Eastern Time. A link to the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.sdpi.com/Events. An archive of the presentation will be accessible on the Company website following the conference.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

13.08.21Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Revenue Increased 40% Sequentially to $3.4 million in Second Quarter 2021
