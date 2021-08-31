Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to Webcast Presentation at The Emerging Growth Conference

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 1:30 pm Eastern Time. A link to the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.sdpi.com/Events. An archive of the presentation will be accessible on the Company website following the conference.