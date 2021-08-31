Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Announces New Shrink Visibility Offering to Combat an Increase in Theft Across Retail Enterprises

This new offering combines RFID-enabled detection systems and Electronic Product Code (EPC) item-level data with Sensormatic IQ. Together these systems unify diverse data and insights through a new intelligent operating platform to drive improved shopper experiences and retail outcomes.

Johnson Controls , the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions , its leading global retail solutions portfolio, is streamlining its store shrink visibility offering globally to combat recent increases in shoplifting, internal theft and organized crime across retail enterprises.

In-store shopping is recovering with increased consumer confidence1, but according to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are 965,000 open retail jobs, creating a challenging environment for retailers that makes theft and fraud easier.

“Sensormatic Solutions’ new offering helps retailers address the record levels of shrink and fraud, as they face a perfect storm of increased foot traffic and a labor shortage, along with continuing economic challenges and the anonymity of face coverings,” said Craig Szklany, Sensormatic Solutions VP of global solutions management & marketing.

As consumer expectations change and shoppers become more accustomed to the accessibility of online shopping and fulfilment options like buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS), retailers can successfully navigate increasing in-store traffic by having the right merchandise in the right place at the right time offering unified commerce across all channels.

With inventory and shopper behavior insights from Sensormatic IQ helping retailers create positive interactions with consumers, they can now understand what, when and how specific items go missing in real-time with integrated shrink visibility offerings. These actionable insights provide a new perspective of loss events across the enterprise and allow retailers to target shrink mitigation efforts more precisely while still delivering a frictionless experience for shoppers.

“Retailers are battling with multiple data sets across their enterprises and are unable to get the insights needed to positively impact operations and their bottom line,” remarked Szklany. “Sensormatic Solutions’ shrink visibility offering, our RFID-enabled solutions and EPC item-level merchandise data combines shrink event intelligence with the AI computing capabilities of Sensormatic IQ to help retailers curate complex data sets and turn predictive insights into enterprise-wide shrink visibility that offers clear actionable outcomes.”