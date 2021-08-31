checkAd

Preliminary financial data for 7 months of 2021

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 7 months of 2021

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group (hereinafter – the Group) for 7 months of 2021:

  July
  2021 2020 Change
Revenue EUR 134.7 million EUR 89.1 million 51.2%
Adjusted EBITDA1 EUR 22.8 million EUR 20.3 million 12.3%
 

January July
  2021 2020 Change
Revenue EUR 872.9 million EUR 680.0 million 28.4%
Adjusted EBITDA1 EUR 191.2 million EUR 149.4 million 28.0%

In January – July 2021, the Group generated revenue of EUR 872.9 million, which is 28.4% more compared to a respective period of 2020 (EUR 680.0 million). The results were driven by higher electricity sales to business customers in the Customers & Solutions business segment, as well as higher distributed volumes in the Networks segment. Both of these effects were mostly related to overall higher energy consumption compared to the same period in 2020. Also, Group’s revenue increased in Flexible Generation segment as a result of the CCGT unit’s commercial activities caused by higher clean spark spread. Additionally, increase of revenue was caused by the start of operations of Kaunas and Vilnius CHP’s in August 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA in January – July 2021 was equal to EUR 191.2 million, i.e. 28.0% more compared to a respective period of 2020 (EUR 149.4 million). Adjusted EBITDA results grew in all of Group’s operating segments:

  • Green Generation segment result grew due to start of operations of Kaunas and Vilnius CHP’s as well as improved result of Kaunas HPP due to higher electricity market price and higher produced volumes as a result of higher water level in Nemunas river;
  • Customers and Solutions grew due to temporary positive effect on gas performance as a result of gas inventory revaluation due to increasing gas prices (EUR 23.2 million in January – July 2021) which is likely to switch direction if gas prices normalize;
  • Flexible Generation segment grew due to higher commercial activity result from CCGT unit due to higher clean spark spread;
  • Networks segment result grew mostly due to higher distributed volumes as a result of overall higher energy consumption compared to respective period of 2020. Higher volumes effect amounted to EUR 11.1 million in January – July 2021, this effect will level off over the course of the year as annual ROI and compensated D&A is fixed for the year, but allocated between the months based on distributed volumes.

1 The Group’s preliminary (2021) and actual (2020) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Group’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Group’s interim and annual reports which are available at Group’s website (link).

