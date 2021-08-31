checkAd

XORTX Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Member

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 15:11  |  39   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE:XRX) (OTCQB:XRTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the addition of one new member to the Company’s clinical advisory board, Dr. Charles Edelstein.

Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “The appointment of Dr. Edelstein to XORTX’s clinical advisory board will be important in the future development of our clinical programs in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and in acute kidney injury. Dr. Edelstein brings substantial professional experience as a thought leader, combined with clinical experience treating patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and acute kidney injury. We are honored to have Dr. Edelstein join our esteemed clinical advisory board and look forward to the valuable contributions that Charles can bring to our kidney disease programs to treat progressive kidney disease. XORTX’s clinical advisory board now includes Nephrologists - Dr. Petter Bjornstad, Dr. Richard Johnson, Dr. Anjay Rastogi as well as Cardiologists - Dr. Federico Maese, and Dr. Henk ter Keurs.”

Dr. Charles Edelstein, MD PhD is Professor of Medicine and Nephrologist at the University of Colorado, Denver. Dr. Edelstein is board certified in Nephrology and has a doctoral degree (PhD) in Internal Medicine. He did his Internal Medicine residency and Nephrology fellowship at University of Stellenbosch and University Cape Town Medical School, respectively. His academic research focuses on both therapeutic studies in animal models of polycystic kidney disease (PKD) as well as acute kidney injury (AKI) and biomarkers of AKI. Dr. Edelstein is a world leader in PKD research and PKD care and has received an award for the WSCI Outstanding Investigator Award and is a former president of the Western Section of the American Federation of Clinical Research and International Society of nephrology member and American Society of Nephrology Advisory Committee Member.

Dr. Edelstein commented, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to advise XORTX in developing new therapies for PKD and AKI.”

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for acute kidney injury secondary to Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225, a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has intellectual property rights and has established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target xanthine oxidase to inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients suffering from kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XORTX Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Member CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE:XRX) (OTCQB:XRTXF), a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...