T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Fall Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Wellness Tech

5G is powering new innovations that help us live healthier lives. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has kicked off its Fall 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Wellness Technology Program. For the next few months, the following handpicked startups will work directly with technologists and business leaders at T-Mobile to build the next big thing in 5G technologies that promote wellness and improve quality of life. These participants are building breakthrough innovations in personal health wearables and applications, from smart glasses for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals, to fitness devices and smart apparel that enhance athletic performance.

Participants in the T-Mobile Accelerator Fall 2021 program include: