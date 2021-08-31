T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Fall Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Wellness Tech
5G is powering new innovations that help us live healthier lives. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has kicked off its Fall 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Wellness Technology Program. For the next few months, the following handpicked startups will work directly with technologists and business leaders at T-Mobile to build the next big thing in 5G technologies that promote wellness and improve quality of life. These participants are building breakthrough innovations in personal health wearables and applications, from smart glasses for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals, to fitness devices and smart apparel that enhance athletic performance.
Participants in the T-Mobile Accelerator Fall 2021 program include:
- formsense (San Diego, CA). Building the next generation of wearable technologies to keep people healthy, active and injury-free. With proprietary sensors, on-board artificial intelligence and ubiquitous connectivity to the cloud, formsense’s machine-washable smart apparel delivers the first-ever volumetric assessment of biomechanics form in real-time to elevate performance, prevent injuries and improve rehab outcomes for sport, health and fitness applications. formsense technology has been in use by over 25 partners including professional sports teams, university research centers, healthcare providers, and fitness and apparel brands worldwide. (https://www.formsense.com)
- OLIVER (Barcelona, Spain). Developer of a football-focused platform designed to prevent injury. The company’s platform tracks information about kick power, dribbling sprints, speed, acceleration, distance covered, calories burnt, fatigue index and total session, enabling football players to get clear statistics on their performance. (https://tryoliver.com)
- Shot Scope (Edinburgh, UK). A leading manufacturer of golf improvement technology provides wearable, global positioning, laser and shot tracking devices designed to aid decision making and improve golf performance. On average golfers of all abilities experience an improvement of 2.7 shots in fewer than 25 rounds of golf using Shot Scope. (https://shotscope.com/us)
- SignGlasses (Orem, Utah). An innovative solution for the communication barriers that Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals face on a day-to-day basis. With SignGlasses they now have access to a live, highly qualified Sign Language interpreter relayed to a pair of smart glasses, all at a moment’s notice. (https://www.signglasses.com)
- Somatix (New York, NY). A cutting-edge wearable artificial intelligence-powered remote patient monitoring platform. Using patented gesture detection algorithms, Somatix’s technology can provide detailed and actionable insights, alerts, and analytics from wearables, including fluid intake and risk for dehydration, falling, medication intake, sleep analytics, smoking, activity trending, and activities of daily living. The cloud-based platform consists of Somatix’s own smartband (also works on commercial off-the-shelf smartbands and smartwatches), mobile apps (both Android and iOS devices) and a cloud-based dashboard for providers. (https://somatix.com)
- TRIPP (Los Angeles, CA). A research-backed digital wellness platform for personal transformation. Through immersive experiences that harness the power of XR technology and best-in-class content, TRIPP takes you on a journey to connect with yourself and explore new possibilities for healing, insight, relation, focus and wonder. (https://www.tripp.com)
“Consumers are increasingly interested in new ways that technology can improve their well-being, whether it’s better performance on the sports field or deeper diagnostics to monitor a health concern,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. "With 5G we are beginning to see a vast array of new devices and services that give us better insight into our own health and can dramatically improve our quality of life.”
