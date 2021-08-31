Blink Charging to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.



The presentation will be available to registered attendees from Monday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 15. Mr. Farkas, Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer, and Brendan Jones, President, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, September 14.