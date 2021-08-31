Matterport Expands Digitization Offering for Properties Through its On-Demand Capture Services Network in the US and UK

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the expansion of Matterport Capture Services On-Demand to 22 new U.S. cities, increasing coverage to a total of 51 cities across the country. In addition, the company launched the service in four cities in the United Kingdom including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

Now serving 51 cities across the United States and four new cities in the United Kingdom, the company continues to expand its new services platform to customers who want to digitize their space with the on-call convenience of a local expert

As simple as ordering an Uber, Capture Services On-Demand lets companies within a 35-mile radius of these cities to quickly schedule a highly-trained Matterport Capture Technician to digitize any commercial or residential property or unique space. Once captured, the space is transformed into an immersive and precise 3D digital twin and delivered to the customer’s account to access, manage and share the space more effectively than ever before.

"The Matterport Capture Services on-demand ordering experience was seamless and easy to navigate," said Isaac Korn, Director of Innovation at Perry Ellis International. "The accuracy and quality of the digital twin not only provides our internal team with a great visual to discuss store layouts, but also provides our customers an interactive way to engage with our product. This turnkey service saves us time and allows us to incorporate Matterport immediately into our workflow.”

Digital twins are transforming how buildings are designed, built, promoted, and managed online across a variety of industries, including real estate, retail, insurance, hotels, factories, schools, and museums. Research has shown that Matterport digital twins have helped close listings 31% faster, increase vacation rental conversions by up to 10%, and streamline the time it takes to design and remodel stores by 50%.

Capture Services On-Demand democratizes access to Matterport's groundbreaking 3D capture technology by offering individuals, small businesses and large enterprises a fast, simple and cost-effective way to create 3D digital twins. In just a few clicks, customers can schedule an appointment with the company’s network of vetted, trusted, and highly experienced Capture Technicians equipped with Matterport’s leading capture solution, the Pro2 camera and Capture App. This simple online ordering experience saves customers time spent on finding, researching, and establishing relationships with Matterport's existing network of trusted 3D capture technicians.