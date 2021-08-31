Apiture Expands Reach in Digital Banking Transformation Industry, Grows Team by 20 Percent

checkAd

Secured $30M in investment capital in 2020, debuted partnerships with First Horizon Bank and First Reliance Bank

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has proven itself as a powerhouse in digital banking transformation over the past twelve months, exploring exciting new partnerships, deepening product offerings with current customers, securing critical funding to accelerate its platform capabilities and growing its employee base by 20 percent.

Offering two unique platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture is equipped to help financial institutions of any size transform and adapt their current technology to meet the demands of modern banking. Within the past year, Apiture onboarded new customers including First Horizon Bank and First Reliance Bank to streamline and enhance their unique digital customer experiences. In addition, Apiture has expanded its product functionality for customers including integrations with Zelle for P2P payments, SavvyMoney for their Credit Score solution, and Glia for enhanced chat functionality.

Fueling Apiture's momentum, the company raised $30 million in funding in 2020 to expand its product roadmap and broaden its reach in the market. The funding also helped support the growth of Apiture's talent pool.

Scaling to meet the needs of its sophisticated customer base, Apiture now boasts a talented team of 310 employees. Over the past year, Apiture brought aboard several industry veterans to bolster its leadership team and its product management, product development, sales and customer support teams. The company continues to focus on expanding the team with open roles across engineering, customer experience, finance, product, and sales and marketing.

Constantly innovating to keep pace in a fast moving industry, Apiture recently launched its new mobile application for digital banking clients. The new modern, user-focused design greatly enhances clients' digital experiences and streamlines client support.

Several accolades further commemorated this year of success, as Apiture was named by American Banker as a 2021 Best Fintech to Work For and recognized by Forbes as a 2021 America's Best Startup Employer.

"I could not be more proud of Apiture's momentum over the past year," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "Our dedicated and hard-working team of industry and technology experts foster a culture of innovative thinking every day, and it shows in our customer relationships and the future-forward capabilities we deliver to them. I look forward to our continued rapid growth this year and the next."

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides FIs with the integrations, capabilities, and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture has developed innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture products currently serve over 400 financial institutions within the United States market. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

