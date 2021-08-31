checkAd

NRP Stone Subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, Announces Successful Return of Payload from Space

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 15:15  |  27   |   |   

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) - Uplift Aerospace, a subsidiary of NRP Stone, Inc., announced the historic return of the Suborbital Triptych from space on August 26, 2021, on the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. The successful triptych landing received international media attention and was highlighted by Blue Origin and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos on social media.

The return of the Suborbital Triptych from space provides a high-value asset for Uplift and is an important milestone for establishing the first marketplace in low Earth orbit in 2022. Uplift Aerospace CEO Josh Hanes said, "This success proves our ability to pioneer and execute innovative projects that engage the international community and is helping Uplift Aerospace secure top creators and brands for our marketplace deploying to low Earth orbit next year".

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace is a subsidiary of NRP Stone, which is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol NRPI. As an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for commerce in space. For more information visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
press@upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662151/NRP-Stone-Subsidiary-Uplift-Aerospac ...

