PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Animal Vaccines Market by Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines) and Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global animal vaccines industry generated $9.09 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Growth in demand for pet insurance and rise in prevalence of animal diseases drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in demand for pet insurance, rise in prevalence of animal diseases, surge in expenditure for animal health, and increase in ownership of companion animal drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market. However, highly competitive meat and milk prices and adverse impact of veterinary vaccines on human and animal health hinders the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in vaccine product and rise in demand for hybrid animal create new opportunities in coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The emergence of covid-19 affected the animal vaccine market negatively. The veterinary organizations across the globe have recommended limiting animal patient care to acutely ill animals and emergencies.

The lockdown measures have led to rescheduling of annual checkup exams and elective vaccination procedures. The supply of animal vaccination witnessed disruptions to certain point. However, the manufacturers ensured proper supply of animal vaccinations.

The attenuated vaccines segment to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on product, the attenuated vaccines a segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global animal vaccines market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of advanced technology for specific mutations/deletions in genes of the virus. However, the DNA vaccines segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.10% from 2020 to 2030, owing to increase in prevalence of animal diseases, and its easy manipulation as compared to traditional vaccines.