checkAd

PharmaCyte Biotech Establishes 18-Month Shelf Life for Clinical Trial Product in Ongoing Stability Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 15:20  |  35   |   |   

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that its clinical trial product, CypCaps, remains stable and active at 18 months after completing the 18-month timepoint of ongoing product stability testing required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This means that the product has a shelf life of at least 18 months when stored at -80oC. The next scheduled timepoint in the ongoing testing will be after 2 years of storage at -80oC.

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said of the completed 18-month timepoint in its ongoing stability study, “We are pleased to announce these extended stability conditions, which will be included in our updated package of information that we provide to the FDA with the goal of lifting the clinical hold on our Investigational New Drug application (IND). This is an important development and enables simpler distribution and more flexibility at our clinical trial sites in the U.S. for our planned Phase 2b clinical trial in locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer should the FDA grant us an open IND.”

Analysis after 18 months in storage at -80oC, the unfrozen CypCaps product passed all the specified tests, including cell viability, enzyme activity, cell potency, pH, label check, capsule appearance and integrity. This ongoing stability study was initiated prior to the submission to the FDA of the Company’s IND. The information and data from the stability study will form part of the updated package of information that PharmaCyte will provide to the FDA, together with data from additional studies requested by the FDA.

As noted in a recent review article in “Frontiers in Medicine” by Meneghel and colleagues, stable cryopreservation is a key element in the successful delivery of live cell-based therapies. Meneghel J, Kilbride P and Morris GJ (2020) Cryopreservation as a Key Element in the Successful Delivery of Cell-Based Therapies—A Review. Front. Med. 7:592242. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2020.592242

To learn more about PharmaCyte’s pancreatic cancer treatment and how it works inside the body to treat locally advanced inoperable pancreatic cancer, we encourage you to watch the company’s documentary video complete with medical animations at: https://www.PharmaCyte.com/Cancer

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as “Cell-in-a-Box.” This technology is being used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed.

Seite 1 von 3
PharmaCyte Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PharmaCyte Biotech Establishes 18-Month Shelf Life for Clinical Trial Product in Ongoing Stability Study PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that its clinical trial product, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21PharmaCyte Biotech Expands Product Pipeline to Include Diabetes and Malignant Ascites Following $90-Million Capital Raise
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21PharmaCyte Biotech Releases Statement on Nasdaq Uplisting and Current Business Focus(8) 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Closing of $15-Million Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market and Launch of Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten