Leet Technology Inc., f/k/a Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, Issues Letter to Shareholders

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leet Technology Inc. (OTC: LTES), f/k/a Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation (OTC: BDIC), today issued the following letter to its shareholders.

Dear Leet Technology Inc. Shareholders:

Thank you all for your patience and support during the past several quarters. As many of you know, Leet Technology, an eSports and competitive gaming aggregator with a community and mass market focus through its flagship product Matchroom.net and municipal end users, merged its eSports and gaming business with a publicly traded United States entity in late 2020, Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation (OTC: BDIC).

Leet Technology proceeded to divest itself of Blow & Drive’s business operations so that the Company is now purely focused on the eSports and gaming sectors and the exciting opportunities within these arenas. This divestiture of business lines that are not associated with or complimentary to our eSports business will allow us to focus our energy and efforts on growing these core business lines.

To better reflect Leet Technology’s current business focus, the Company applied for a FINRA ticker symbol and name change- from Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation to Leet Technology Inc.- and received a new trading symbol (OTC: LTES). These changes which were effective on Monday, August 23, 2021. Leet Technology has also been filing its 10-Qs and 10-K financial reports with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission in a timely manner and expects to apply to up-list its shares to the OTCQB or Nasdaq in the coming quarters, assuming the Company meets the trading or listing requirements.

Established in May 2017, Leet Technology Inc. is a technology company which focuses on white label solutions to ICT and OTT companies and owns an end-to-end eSports platform called Matchroom.net (launched in Jan 2019) which aims to cover a wide range of gaming and digital entertainment services, including tournaments and related marketing, catering to the Asia Pacific communities. It is an enabler of eSports and Casual Competitive Gaming which penetrates the Mobile gaming community through Telcos and OTT players. Matchroom.net offers Matchroom eSports, an esports platform that engages & converts competitive gamers through mainstream games in the market, and Matchroom Arcade, which is a casual gaming platform where users play and compete in casual skill-based games to meet challenges and win daily prizes.

