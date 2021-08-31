checkAd

ReelTime VR, AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, and Bungalo Records Sign Collaboration LOI to Create Immersive VR Experiences Promoting Events, Artists, and/or Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 15:20  |  17   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has reached an agreement and signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bungalo Records Inc., and AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, L.L.C. whereas the parties will collaborate in an effort to Create Immersive VR Experiences Promoting Events, Artists, and/or Products.

Collectively they intend to explore various projects to incorporate ReelTime’s Virtual Reality technologies, and production methodologies, incorporating Bungalo’s and AMJ’s vast access to top artists, concerts, industry icons, and merchandising, utilizing the combined publishing and distribution capabilities of the parties.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: “Being able to work directly with such established and accomplished industry staples such as Bungalo and AMJ to bring the ReelTime VR experiences of top artists to audiences worldwide is not only rewarding artistically, but furthering our monetization capabilities is expected to positively impact our bottom line. We look forward to moving ahead with a combined effort.” 

Paul Ring, Bungalo Records President, exclaimed: “It is imperative in our industry to be aware of companies and trends that shape its evolution. We are ecstatic to be working with ReelTime VR so that we may set trends instead of merely following. This could be a very impactful relationship not only to our companies but across industries beyond entertainment.”

AMJ/Bungalo may provide access to artists, products, events, and other business connections in order to mutually evaluate various projects.

Bungalo Records is a record label and distribution company https://bungalorecords.com/ It has a rich history spanning over 21 years including music legends Patti LaBelle, Eddie Money, Heavy D, jazz legends Stanley Clarke and Ronnie Laws among many others.

AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT https://www.amjglobal.com/ is in the business of managing and publishing music and other artists, distribution, investment, Advisory Components, as well as providing high end security services.  

In other News:

ReelTime’s CEO Pledges Personal Shares and Vows to Reduce Potential Dilution by More than 50% in Debt Reduction Plan Leading to Uplist

LoudMouth News to Join ReelTime TVs Fall Lineup Expanding Beyond Radio While Broadening its Subjects to Over 150 Million Potential Viewers

ReelTime's Dilution Reduced by 20 Million Arising From Negotiated Settlement in Their Favor

ReelTime to Launch Roku Channel ReelTime TV to 51.2 Million Monthly Active Users, Expanding Content Distribution and Advertising Revenues Using Technology

ReelTime Media reached a technology/software license and development agreement with Baristas (OTC:BCCI) 'Munchie Magic.' The licensing agreement secures Munchie Magic global perpetual, exclusive access to use the technology and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions for use with the Munchie Magic Virtual Restaurant or other convenience store delivery concepts.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn
ceo@reeltime.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReelTime VR, AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, and Bungalo Records Sign Collaboration LOI to Create Immersive VR Experiences Promoting Events, Artists, and/or Products SEATTLE, WA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has reached an agreement and signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bungalo Records Inc., and AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, L.L.C. whereas the parties will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...