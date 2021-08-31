checkAd

Great Atlantic Receives Drilling Permit for the Otter Brook Gold Showing Located In Its 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property Central Newfoundland

FOCUSED ON EXPLORING ATLANTIC CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has received a permit from the Newfoundland and Labrador government for diamond drilling at its Golden Promise Gold Property specifically at the Otter Brook gold showing. The permit is for a maximum of 12 drill holes at the Otter Brook gold showing which is located within the east region of the property. The Company is planning to mobilize a diamond drill to this area this month. The Golden Promise Property is located within the central Newfoundland gold belt.

Great Atlantic confirmed gold mineralization at the Otter Brook gold showing with rock samples returning up to 5.75 grams / tonne (g/t) gold.

Eight of 11 rock samples (float, subcrop and outcrop) collected by the Company at the Otter Brook gold showing during 2020 returned gold values in the 0.719 - 5.758 g/t range. An outcrop grab sample returned the highest value of 5.758 g/t gold. The 2020 program was managed by a Qualified Person. The rock samples were assayed for gold by Eastern Analytical Ltd. by Fire Assay - AA. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is independent of Great Atlantic.

Great Atlantic will be drilling under the Otter Brook gold showing and along its projected strike.

The Golden Promise Property is located within a region of recent significant gold discoveries. The property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Within the Exploits Subzone, the property lies along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup (VLSG), a volcano-sedimentary terrane. The northwestern margin of the Golden Promise Property occurs proximal to, and, in part, contiguous with a major (Appalachian-scale) collisional boundary, and suture zone, known as the RIL. The RIL forms the western boundary of the Exploits Subzone. Recent significant gold discoveries within the Exploits Subzone include those of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV.NFG) at the Queensway Project. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, Moosehead Gold Project, and Queensway Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Golden Promise Property.

