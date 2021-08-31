checkAd

Pitney Bowes Announces Peak Pricing Adjustment for Ecommerce Parcels

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 15:28  |  26   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced pricing adjustments for its domestic and cross-border delivery and returns services for the peak holiday shipping season. The temporary pricing changes have been published on the company’s client portal and will go into effect October 3rd.

“Pitney Bowes is making it easier for clients to anticipate and manage their peak shipping costs by providing simple, straight-forward pricing and clear advice on the best way to present parcel volumes for a successful peak,” said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. Allard said the pricing adjustments reflect market realities, including transportation and labor costs, warehouse capacity, and additional expenses related to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Pitney Bowes is also taking the following actions to help ensure a successful peak for its clients:

  • Volume caps for shipments that exceed forecasts or are not consistent with agreed parcel profiles
  • Additional fees for large, non-machinable and oversized packages
  • Induction cut-off date of December 12 for Standard Delivery to residential addresses

To further support peak volume commitments from existing clients, Pitney Bowes has been closely monitoring client volumes and forecasts and has stopped launching new Standard Delivery clients in Q3. The company will continue to contract and assist new prospects with post-peak go-live dates planned for Q1 2022.

In preparation for peak, Pitney Bowes has continued to expand capacity, increase staffing, install highly automated processing and sortation equipment, and strengthen its tracking and data infrastructure.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Announces Peak Pricing Adjustment for Ecommerce Parcels Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced pricing adjustments for its domestic and cross-border delivery and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of Outstanding 3.875 Percent Notes Due 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Pitney Bowes Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten