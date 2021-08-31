Pitney Bowes Announces Peak Pricing Adjustment for Ecommerce Parcels

“Pitney Bowes is making it easier for clients to anticipate and manage their peak shipping costs by providing simple, straight-forward pricing and clear advice on the best way to present parcel volumes for a successful peak,” said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. Allard said the pricing adjustments reflect market realities, including transportation and labor costs, warehouse capacity, and additional expenses related to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced pricing adjustments for its domestic and cross-border delivery and returns services for the peak holiday shipping season. The temporary pricing changes have been published on the company’s client portal and will go into effect October 3rd.

Pitney Bowes is also taking the following actions to help ensure a successful peak for its clients:

Volume caps for shipments that exceed forecasts or are not consistent with agreed parcel profiles

Additional fees for large, non-machinable and oversized packages

Induction cut-off date of December 12 for Standard Delivery to residential addresses

To further support peak volume commitments from existing clients, Pitney Bowes has been closely monitoring client volumes and forecasts and has stopped launching new Standard Delivery clients in Q3. The company will continue to contract and assist new prospects with post-peak go-live dates planned for Q1 2022.

In preparation for peak, Pitney Bowes has continued to expand capacity, increase staffing, install highly automated processing and sortation equipment, and strengthen its tracking and data infrastructure.

