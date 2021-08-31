checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for September

       Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

Includes Crackle AVOD Exclusive Feature ‘The Jesus Rolls’ and the Crackle AVOD Exclusive Series ‘Taboo’ and ‘The Machine’

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for September.

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives

The Machine (September 1st), “The Machine” tells the story of the 2017 Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits (named “Sports School of the Century” by Sports Illustrated), and their journey to carry on the tradition of the Poly football legends who have come before them. Coached by Super Bowl champion Antonio Pierce, the one-time powerhouse program is still one of the top producers of NFL talent but has become a perennial underdog. In a field dominated by million-dollar private schools and sports academies, Poly must fight to stay relevant as an underfunded public school. Coach Pierce is joined by NFL legends LaVar Arrington, and TJ Houshmandzadeh, to lead a roster of players which includes the most highly recruited quarterback/wide-receiver duo in the nation, alongside kids struggling to use the game as a way to escape legacies of crime and violence.

The Jesus Rolls (September 1st), The Jesus rolls on in this spin-off for one of the favorite characters from one of the most beloved of all Coen Brothers films. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), and embarks on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance.

