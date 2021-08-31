Adial Pharmaceuticals Exceeds Enrollment Target in ONWARD Phase 3 Trial of AD04 for the Treatment of Patients with Alcohol Use Disorder
ONWARD trial enrollment closed; trial completion expected in Q1 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, announces it has successfully enrolled 302 patients across 25 clinical sites and has now closed
enrollment for its ONWARD Phase 3 trial evaluating AD04 as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in persons with certain target genotypes related to the serotonin
transporter and receptor genes.
William Stilley, Adial’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased to report we have exceeded our enrollment target of 290 subjects. Given patient interest and because a larger patient population to evaluate AD04 enhances the statistical power of the trial and reduces the risk of not achieving the target number of fully completed patients in the trial, we extended our enrollment period by one month and now, with twelve additional patients enrolled, enrollment of ONWARD is now closed. Our appreciation goes out to the ONWARD clinical investigators across Scandinavia and Central and Eastern Europe, including clinical sites in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Latvia, Bulgaria and Croatia. Our team is highly encouraged by the trial retention rate and safety data to date. This data preliminarily suggests a well-tolerated therapy, which may place Adial’s AD04 at a significant advantage to other currently marketed AUD therapies. Importantly, we remain on target to complete patient dosing in the first quarter of 2022 and look forward to reporting our top line data as soon as practical.”
For more information regarding ONWARD, please visit the National Institute of Health’s Clinical Trials website, which should be updated shortly to reflect full enrollment of the trial.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark pivotal ONWARD Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.
